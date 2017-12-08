Lee Burridge Brings All Day I Dream to Art Basel

When Lee Burridge found himself disappointed by the minimal sounds dominating electronic music, he decided to do something about it. The British house and techno DJ sought out music with a more emotional response. Out of that yearning came his record label, All Day I Dream.

As a producer and a label head Burridge knew exactly what he was looking for. "I started seeking out tunes that touched me," he told New Times, "by that I mean that moment you feel when a certain track just touches you deep in your soul. Makes the hairs stand up on your arm or the back of your neck. The one you get stuck in your head for days or weeks after."

Burridge wasn't content with merely having a label. He also wanted to be improve the dissatisfactory experiences he was feeling as a performer. "I’d been playing events in New York and seemingly each time something wasn’t quite right. The sound, the club, the cutting of corners to maximize profit. I played the rooftop venue where I held the first summer season of events a year before putting on my own events there and felt I wanted to do more. To give more."

Thus was born the All Day I Dream party which will be coming to South Florida for Art Basel for the second straight year December 9 at 1 Hotel South Beach.

The daytime event will be soundtracked by Burridge, Bedouin, and Yokoo, and is geared toward the electronic music fan who has seen and heard it all. "I’d grown up with DJs playing a long set taking the dance floor on a journey, telling a story through the selection. My crowd had always been a little older and some started to drop off as staying out until 8 a.m. was becoming tougher for them. A daytime, outdoor, melodic journey of music with a specific decor aesthetic just seemed like something I needed to do."

While he's hoping for beautiful weather, at this outdoor event, rain has not stopped previous All Day I Dream parties. Last year at Governor's Island in New York, a torrential downpour become part of the fun. "People ran out into it to dance, raise their hands to the weather," Burridge remembered. "The venue freaked out that the tented part would fall on people, most of which were sheltering under it. Fortunately the weather passed really quickly and then the most beautiful double rainbow appeared over Manhattan. People were, once again, cheering and crying at the beauty of it. It was a really special moment."

While Burridge is aiming to bring All Day I Dream in 2018 all around the world from Ibiza to South America, he's happy to wind down 2017 with a little Basel dazzle — and hoping you can join him.

"I’ve been told by so many people who do attend regularly that it’s a very special vibe. I’m also very proud to have created an event where many people have met their partners. Currently the count is 26 couples that have told me this and are now married. Perhaps we should pivot into a dating agency party."

All Day I Dream of Art Basel. 2 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; Tickets cost $35 via tixr.com.

