Alex Sensation's MiamiBash Aims to Bring Miami Together

Colombian radio personality, DJ, and musician Alex Sensation is hosting one of the biggest bashes Miami has ever seen.

MiamiBash is going down this Saturday, April 14 at the American Airlines Arena. It features some of the hottest names in Latin music. Sensation, who runs a related the event in New York, his home base, has been preparing for five months. The concert series, in its fifth year, sold out three weeks after its announcement. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Pitbull are expected to perform.

“It gets bigger and bigger every year. We had to open the entire arena, meaning the backside behind the stage because people want to be in there. What makes this show unique aside from the crazy energy are the guest appearances people don’t expect,” Sensation said. “It also goes beyond the regular time of a concert, it’s like four hours- plus. It’s a festival in an arena. We originally planned it for a 12,000 seater so now since we opened the full arena we’re expecting 17,500 people. It’s pretty amazing.”