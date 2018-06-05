Ahol Sniffs Glue Bookends Churchill's Pub Pop-Up With Concerts

For decades, Dave Daniels, the original owner of Little Haiti's Churchill's Pub, lived in a quaint house behind the bar. Just outside his window, live music wailed, drunken lovers humped on his washing machine, and petty fights raged. Daniels has moved on from his life in Lemon City. But his former abode will temporarily serve as a pop-up shop for work by Ahol Sniffs Glue. The artist is bringing his Cyber Trap Boutique from the internet to the real world. And in proper Miami fashion, he's also bringing the party with his recognizable merchandise.

To complement the pop-up, he'll host two parties with solid lineups at Churchill's on opening and closing nights — one Wednesday, June 6, and the other Saturday, June 9. The parties start at 10 p.m. when the pop-up closes for the night. Opening night will feature the artist's good friends, whom he calls "Miami powerhouses": beatmakers Otto Von Schirach and Oscar G. The mural on the house's exterior reveals the two musical talents' portraits, created by Ahol. "So it was only right they set it off and get shit popping," Ahol says.

Closing night will feature JT Money of Miami hip-hop heroes Poison Clan, known for the ubiquitous Miami party tune "Dance All Night," as well as garage rockers Jacuzzi Boys. "I am a huge fan of both, and they represent properly. Together, [they] encapsulate the anything-goes flavor of what Miami really is," Ahol reflects. "[It] will be interesting to see who turns up from the other two nights for the in-house programming." He's referring to the other events and surprises at the store the days between the concerts.