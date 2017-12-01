Above & Beyond Will Return to the RC Cola Plant During Miami Music Week 2018

Trance! It rhymes with "dance," which is what you should do when you hear it, especially when it’s coming from the decks of major DJs and Anjunabeats label founders Above & Beyond, who will return to South Florida for Miami Music Week 2018.

Too long seen as the enfant terrible of the dance-music world — favored by fist-pumping bros and neither as classy as house nor as brainy as techno — trance, with its jagged synths and big beats, seems to be making a comeback among elecronica’s avant-garde. The work of PC Music’s Danny L. Harle is indebted to the genre, while Italian producer Lorenzo Senni is testing its limits through his own hyperactive tracks.