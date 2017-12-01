Above & Beyond Will Return to the RC Cola Plant During Miami Music Week 2018

Trance! It rhymes with "dance," which is what you should do when you hear it, especially when it’s coming from the decks of major DJs and Anjunabeats label founders Above & Beyond, who will return to South Florida for Miami Music Week 2018.
Too long seen as the enfant terrible of the dance-music world — favored by fist-pumping bros and neither as classy as house nor as brainy as techno — trance, with its jagged synths and big beats, seems to be making a comeback among elecronica’s avant-garde. The work of PC Music’s Danny L. Harle is indebted to the genre, while Italian producer Lorenzo Senni is testing its limits through his own hyperactive tracks.
However, if you really wanna dig into the genre, there’s possibly no better place to start than with the trio of Tony McGuinness, Jono Grant, and Paavo Siljamaki. They began making tracks in 1999 in London, where they hit up clubs and passed dubplates to first-gen trance DJs such as Paul Oakenfold. After cosigns from Paul van Dyk and Pete Tong and remixes for Madonna and J-pop star Ayumi Hamasaki, the three began to DJ, debuting in Tokyo and taking their talents all the way to Ibiza.
Since then, they’ve released some albums, made DJ magazine’s annual Top 10 DJs list five times, and toured all over the world, including two appearances at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood. They will return to the venue for a third time March 28, 2018, using Miami as the final stop on their Common Ground North American Tour. Their new record, also titled Common Ground, will be released January 28.
Tickets are expected to sell quickly — the band sold out their last two appearances at the plant — so be sure to hit up the presale beginning Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. or the general sale, which begins 24 hours later.
Above & Beyond. With Seven Lions. Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; manawynwood.com. Presale begins Tuesday, December 5 at 10 a.m. General sale begins Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. Sign up at Tixr.
