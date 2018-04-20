6ix9ine's Club Cinema Show Is Postponed; Listen to This Parody of His Song Instead

You know how you were taught you should never judge a book by its cover? That’s wrong. You should, for instance, absolutely judge 6ix9ine, whose planned show this weekend in Pompano has been postponed, by his appearance. Just look at him. Rainbow hair. Rainbow grill. The number 69, which we all learned in middle school is the sex number, is tattooed on him in three places on his body, including the face. He looks like he was ejected from the Gathering of the Juggalos for some sort of sexual offense. He looks like what would happen if Jared Leto’s Joker were fused with Rainbow Dash from My Little Pony. Indeed, 6ix9ine is so grotesque as to resemble the unholy union between man and horse. Yep, he’s ugly.

Now, you might think that description is unfair, that appearance isn’t indicative of character. But that’s where you’re wrong, because 6ix9ine, also called Tekashi69 for reasons unclear, is also ugly on the inside. Most SoundCloud rappers are linked to some kind of crime, and Tekashi’s is a doozy: Late last year, the New York rapper pleaded guilty to three felony counts of use of a child in a sexual performance. The night of February 15, 2015, he participated in sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl in Harlem and uploaded them to social media. He is seen on video touching her breasts and having her sit naked on his lap. He also claims that he was 17 at the time and that the girl said she was older.

If that heinous crime isn’t enough, there’s also the controversy surrounding his hit single, “Gummo”: Supposedly, the track’s production was stolen from Pi’erre Bourne, who produced last year’s Playboi Carti slapper “Magnolia.” Bourne had sent the beat, along with a few others, to Canton, Ohio rapper Trippie Redd, who passed it to Tekashi, who used it without the original producer’s permission and turned it into a hit (Bourne reportedly used this leverage to argue for 75 percent of the song’s royalties, while Trippie Redd has broken ties with 6ix9ine). He's also gotten into fights and even choked out a fan at a meetup.

All of this has given 6ix9ine an unsavory reputation even in the SoundCloud scene. He's had to cancel and cut short shows in Minnesota, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia due to public outrage or threats from local gangs. (This now includes his show in Broward at Club Cinema, which has been postponed until June.) Most recently, he earned scorn from, of all people, Bhad Bhabie. “Trippie Redd birthed your ass,” she declared on Instagram Live. “Nobody knew who the fuck you was, I don’t wanna hear none of that shit.”