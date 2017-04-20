The Five Best Acts at Kaya Fest

Lauryn Hill Photo by Monica McGivern

If you’re looking for an unforgettable way to spend your 420 weekend, the Marley Brothers have you covered. Damien, Julian, Ziggy, and Ky-Mani Marley will reunite for an epic performance at Kaya Fest hosted by Sway Calloway. The reggae/dancehall music gathering spearheaded by Bob Marley’s son, Stephen, is expected to fill Bayfront Park with the smooth sounds of Caribbean music along with a dense cloud of marijuana smoke.

The Marley Brothers will celebrate the weed-inspired holiday by sharing the Kaya stage with international acts like Wyclef Jean as well as new artists like Bunji Garlin and Bob’s grandsons. There are five acts in particular that will make this the best of all their shows.

1. Cultura Profética

For the last 20 years, the Puerto Rican reggae band Cultura Profetica has toured the world. The group, which consists of at least 12 musicians including founding members Willy Rodríguez, Boris Bilbraut, Eliut González, and Omar Silva, is expected to bring a perfect blend of Spanish-based reggae songs like “La Complicidad” and “Desde Mi Silla” to Bayfront Park as the only Latino performers to hit the Kaya stage. Earlier this year, Cultura Profetica released “Musica Sin Tiempo,” which has whet fans' appetites for their latest studio album since their 2010 LP La Dulzura. The group isn’t known for frequently collaborating with other artists outside of their genre. However, with all the talented musicians in the area, who knows what could happen during their set.

2. Sean Paul

Suh mi go suh den. Sean-a Paul has taken island music to a level no one thought it would ever be in the United States. Since he began to push dancehall and soca into the mainstream over a decade ago, the veteran Jamaican rapper’s unique flow and diverse lyrics have made him a hot commodity around the world. Not only has his music taken over the pop charts, but his list of collaborators cross through several genres from hip-hop to Latin music. Paul’s set could be filled with surprise guests like Tory Lanez or Clean Bandit & Anne Marie. Recently, Paul was spotted in South Beach shooting the video for the forthcoming single “Body” with ATL trio Migos. If Quavo, Offset, and Takeout join Sean Paul on stage at Kaya, the lit-uation will reach critical mass real quick.

3. Inner Circle

If you don’t know about these Bad Boys by now, then you should be excited for a reggae history lesson from the most successful band of the entire genre. After traveling the world in honor of their Reggae Revolution World Tour last year, Inner Circle will hit the stage to perform their greatest hits from the last four decades like “Sweat (A La La Long)” and “Games People Play.” The band’s founders, Ian and Roger Lewis, plan to bring the gang out for Kaya’s inaugural showdown to pay homage to the Marley family, and bring the crowd back to a time when the band ruled the Caribbean as the Bad Boys Of Reggae. Within the last decade, the band has linked up with a few notable artists like Flo-Rida, Mr. Vegas, and American rock band Slightly Stoopid. It’s uncertain whether Inner circle will include the aforementioned collaborators in their set for Kaya Fest, but it would be epic if they did.

4. Skip Marley

The golden apple doesn’t fall far from the Marley family tree. Bob Marley’s brothers and his other grandson Jo Mersa Marley will hit the stage, but there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to the youngest Marley on the playbill, Skip. Born in Jamaica and raised in Miami, the 20-year-old singer has only been pursuing his career seriously for the past two years, but he’s already won the hearts of Bob’s fanbase with his voice. Skip’s vocals resemble his grandfather’s fan signature flow so much that it’s borderline eerie. Not long after signing with Island Records at the beginning of the year, Skip struck gold by teaming up with Katy Perry for her reggae-inspired single, “Chained To The Rhythm.” This will be his first performance in Miami since performing the top-charting single at the 59th Grammy Awards, the 2017 BRIT Awards, and the iHeart Music Awards. Along with his own catalog, it would be dope to see him perform his own rendition of the record with a surprise guest. It doesn’t have to be Katy, but this does lead me to our final act.

5. Lauryn Hill

There’s no better sonic experience than Lauryn Hill’s angelic voice soothing your soul. Her fans wish she could relive her days as a Fugee. In recent years, Hill has become a guilty pleasure. Fans still pay to see her, but most have left her shows disappointed due to her tendency to show up several hours late. She has the opportunity to change her notorious rep at this year’s Kaya Fest, but what more can we expect? The line-up lists her as a “special guest appearance.” That doesn’t guarantee that she’ll have her own set, yet that’s something the people will inevitably expect. She could shock everyone by joining Wyclef Jean during his set for the Fugees reunion. Lauryn Hill will be the ultimate wild card of Kaya Fest, and Miami is ready for whatever she’s got in store.