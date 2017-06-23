New Fort Lauderdale Bar Commemorates Members of Music's 27 Club

EXPAND Inside the new 27 Bar & Lounge. Benjamin Henry for 820 Studios

A lot of really cool people died when they were 27.

We lost Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, and Robert Johnson in yesteryear, and in recent years, we’ve said goodbye to Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, among way too many others.

It’s sad – so much talent lost at way too young of an age. So, when you catch word that a bar/lounge/venue is opening shop in Fort Lauderdale based on the 27 Club, you immediately think, “Well, damn, that’s kind of depressing.”

But step inside the new 27 Bar & Lounge, and you'll feel anything but depressed.

Slated to open early next month, 27 Bar & Lounge is nestled in a transformed warehouse next to Laser Wolf in Fort Lauderdale’s budding Flagler Village neighborhood. The interior is a sleek and speakeasy-like tribute to the beloved lost at age 27. Pictures of Morrison, Winehouse, and Marley are scattered across the walls. A photo collage engulfs the entire ceiling, and there are wooden crate tables with sketches of Cobain and Basquiat’s faces. Plus, there’s enough room for 27 beer taps and a small space for bands to rock. If you like Bardot in Miami, you’re probably going to like this spot, too.

EXPAND The venue's "27 Club" mural. Benjamin Henry for 820 Studios

The concept is the brainchild of Coral Springs natives Cory Blank and Tayler Scharg, both 25 years old and buddies growing up.

“With a lot of the stuff closing down on the [Fort Lauderdale] Riverfront, some parts downtown are just not as fun as they used be,” Blank says. “We wanted to create a simple and easy place for people to enjoy themselves that’s fun and not too serious.”

27 Bar's drink menu is an homage to the 27 Club too, with infused cocktails galore like Amy’s Rehab (muddled green grapes, vodka, agave syrup, a splash of soda water, and an almond-stuffed green grape garnish). And there’s grub, served up from an on-site kitchen with dishes including tequila shrimp bruschetta, onion rings battered in IPA, truffle parm fries, and six different flatbreads.

There’s also a turf outdoor area with a walk-up window to the bar — this space will have white picnic tables and is covered by colorful graffiti from Miami street artist Ahol Sniffs Glue.

EXPAND Outside, with art by Ahol. Benjamin Henry for 820 Studios

The venue's founding duo has its sights set on booking one to two live acts per month, hoping to attract acts like Action Bronson, Travis Barker and Simon Rex. In between, they plan to host cover bands and weekly events like Winehouse Wednesdays, where guys and gals can drink as much as their livers can handle for a flat fee.

“If you appreciate good vibes and good music, this will be the spot for you,” Sharg says.

27 Bar & Lounge

835 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; twentysevenbar.com. Open Wednesdays through Sundays.

