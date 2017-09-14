2 Chainz Cancels Sunday Show at Fillmore Due to Hurricane Irma

With much of South Florida still hurting from Hurricane Irma, many venues have had to make difficult choices about highly-anticipated events. That includes the Fillmore Miami Beach, which has announced that this Sunday's 2 Chainz concert has been canceled.
The rapper was supposed to perform at the theater at 8 p.m. on September 17 as part of his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced. Refunds will be available at point of purchase, according to a representative. It's currently unknown whether his other two Florida tour dates — September 15 in St. Petersburg and September 16 in Orlando — have also been cancelled.
While some venues, like the Fillmore, have had to cancel their events, others have decided to go on: Depeche Mode is still set to perform at American Airlines Arena on Friday, September 15.
2 Chainz, who began his rap career under the name Tity Boi as part of the group Playaz Circle, released his latest album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music on June 16 of this year. It follows a pair of Japanese-themed mixtapes, Daniel Son; Necklace Don and Hibachi for Lunch, as well as a collaborative album with Lil Wayne, ColleGrove, all released in 2016. The rapper has supported the album with singles such as "4 AM" with Travis Scott, features on high-profile projects like Drake's More Life, and an admirable publicity stunt involving a pink-painted trap house converted into an HIV/AIDS testing clinic.
2 Chainz — Pretty Girls Like Trap Music 2017:
8 p.m., Sunday, September 17, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com.
