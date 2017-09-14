2 Chainz Cancels Sunday Show at Fillmore Due to Hurricane Irma

With much of South Florida still hurting from Hurricane Irma, many venues have had to make difficult choices about highly-anticipated events. That includes the Fillmore Miami Beach, which has announced that this Sunday's 2 Chainz concert has been canceled.

The rapper was supposed to perform at the theater at 8 p.m. on September 17 as part of his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced. Refunds will be available at point of purchase, according to a representative. It's currently unknown whether his other two Florida tour dates — September 15 in St. Petersburg and September 16 in Orlando — have also been cancelled.