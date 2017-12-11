Errol Morris’ Wormwood Descends Into Time-Killing Conspiracy Fanfic

Errol Morris’ murky, evening-long epic Wormwood is the kind of true-crime documentary where you just know someone will pronounce, in the final hour or so, “For me, part of the story is that you can’t tell the story.” From the opening minutes, which imagine with a dreamer’s intensity the purported 1953 suicide of Frank Olson, a CIA operative, it’s clear that Morris and his interviewees will not come to any clear resolution. This is a story about coverups and conspiracy, one in which all the principals are long dead, one whose mysteries can’t be illuminated without some fictionalization — but that fictionalization here too often takes over. In this, Wormwood sometimes brings to mind the fervid speculation of a Seth Abramson Twitter thread, vaulting from the established facts of the case to imagining what’s likely to have gone down behind a hotel room’s closed door.

The opening titles, an eye-tickling black-and-white psilocybic spirograph, suggest the hallucinogens at the story’s heart, just as the insistent minimalist score suggests the paranoia. Olson, a biochemist specializing in biological warfare, soared out a 10th-story window of Manhattan’s Hotel Statler (now the Pennsylvania Hotel) in 1953. (Morris shows us Peter Sarsgaard as Olson taking this plunge in Mad Men-slow motion, but in boxers and a T-shirt rather than a sharp suit.) The death was ruled a suicide spurred by a nervous breakdown. Two decades later, in the wake of revelations that the CIA had illegally spied and experimented on American citizens, a commission led by Nelson Rockefeller releases a blockbuster report about the intelligence community’s abuse of the public trust. Among its findings: The CIA’s Project MKUltra, a study in mind control, had dosed citizens and operatives with LSD in its efforts to understand the manipulation of human behavior. The drug soon was cited in Olson’s death — a bad trip had reportedly thrown him into a depression, and he had then thrown himself out the window.

Morris’ film dramatizes Olson’s last days between interviews with Olson’s son Eric and journalists and lawyers who have taken the case as a cause. Eric has spent a lifetime pressing the case, and he’s persuasive as he lays bare for Morris just why he no longer buys the LSD story. Over Wormwood’s four hours, a theory emerges, supported by damning yet circumstantial evidence, by the fact that the facts otherwise don’t add up. Eric Olson sees the MKUltra explanation as a coverup — a sloppy one, even — of an execution. His father, he believes, had been disturbed by the discovery of evidence of U.S. use of biological weapons in the Korean War, and the agency had seen fit to kill him. He points to “A Study of Assassination,” a 19-page CIA manual from 1953, that instructs agents that, “The most efficient accident, in simple assassination, is a fall of 75 feet or more onto a hard surface.”