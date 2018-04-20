Westworld Is Smarter and Better, but It Demands Bloody Price

You can switch off the news, take Twitter off your phone and turn on HBO, but even then, these days, pure escape is hard to find. The creators of the latest popular entertainment du jour don’t seem to want us to forget our troubles — or, in the case of Westworld’s Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, to let us off the hook for wanting that in the first place. You might strive to immerse yourself in another world for an hour or two, but here’s what you get for craving a little R & R: robots terrorizing you in a luxury theme park from which you cannot escape.

Welcome to the second season of Westworld, which began on April 22 and is a lot more fun than the first. When it premiered in the fall of 2016, Westworld enticed viewers with a fantasy setup before digging into thought-experiment philosophizing: What would it be like to pay a visit to a vast park designed to look like the Old West and populated by lifelike robots — “hosts,” in the show’s parlance — that cater to your every whim, be it fucking or fighting? And on a chillier note: What if those hosts developed independent consciousness?

By the end of that first season, we got the inevitable answer: They would rise up against their human tormentors, of course. After 10 episodes of tedious exposition, often delivered via an endless soliloquy by Anthony Hopkins as the park’s co-founder Dr. Robert Ford, Westworld’s first year ended on a rampage. Ford, on the verge of a forced retirement, programmed the hosts to turn on the guests — after arranging for the oldest host in the park, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), to kill him first.