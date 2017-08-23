Whitney: Can I Be Me Surveys the Pressures Faced by a Pop Great

The Showtime documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me covers familiar ground about Whitney Houston’s drug abuse but also addresses rumors that the pop superstar was bisexual and in a relationship with her close friend Robyn Crawford (right).

In the February 2016 issue of ESPN The Magazine, Danyel Smith penned a powerful essay on Whitney Houston’s chill-inducing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV, perhaps the pinnacle of national anthem performances. Smith frames Houston as a pioneer, a symbol of strength, singing that crisp winter night in 1991 as though the whole country’s hopes lived or died in her high notes. She situates that moment in its specific time and place — 10 days after the U.S. entered the Gulf War — and urges readers to understand that this was a wildly different era, for America and for a black woman on the cusp of superstardom. That’s crucial context for Houston’s immense success.

Whitney: Can I Be Me, a new Showtime documentary from Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal, doesn’t cover that shining two minutes at the Super Bowl, but does build to the same key consideration: With so much riding on her, could Whitney ever just be Whitney?

Never-before-seen footage from Houston’s 1999 My Love Is Your Love tour makes up much of the doc. Four years prior, while filming Waiting to Exhale, Houston had suffered her first overdose. We see a jittery Houston leading her band in prayer before the show, sweat already glistening on her face. Michael Baker, Houston’s music director and drummer, describes how awe-inspiring it was to watch her from behind as she performed, all the muscles in her back expanding and contracting. Others on the tour only remember the drugs and chaos. Houston’s former bodyguard reports that he wrote letters to Houston’s friends and family, warning them, to no avail.