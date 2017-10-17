Walking Out is a Beautiful Film About What Can Go Wrong

“This year we hunt big game. This year you get your first kill.” So says seasoned hunter Cal (Matt Bomer) to his teenage son David (Josh Wiggins), who’s arrived in rural Montana for his annual visit, and even those going in unfamiliar with the premise of Alex and Andrew Smith’s rapturous film may suspect that there may be some impending irony lurking beneath those words. Cal and David don’t see much of each other, and it’s clear from the boy’s attachment to his cellphone that Cal’s rugged, tough-guy ethos is mostly alien to him. The boy loves his father, and dad loves him back, but it’s hard to see evidence at first that these two are in any way related.

They’re headed to the beautiful, forbidding Crazy Mountains in search of moose — one moose in particular, which Cal has been tracking for the past two weeks. Along the way, the father hopes to teach the son lessons about both hunting and life. The film cuts intermittently to lovely grainy footage of young Cal and his own father (Bill Pullman) out hunting, as if to underline the notion that this passing of wisdom is as natural and constant as the unspeakably beautiful fields, streams and mountains of Montana around them. And it is — though perhaps not in the way that Cal might have first hoped or intended.