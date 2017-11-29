In Netflix’s Voyeur, Gay Talese Learns That Maybe You Shouldn’t Trust a Peeping Tom

At first, Myles Kane and Josh Koury’s Voyeur plays like an uninspired ancillary product, the nadir of one of the most dispiriting trends in documentary filmmaking: the feature that’s not anywhere near as detailed or illuminating as the magazine article that is its basis. But this time that magazine article — and its subsequent book-length expansion — get exposed as potentially fraudulent. And the filmmakers — who have spent the first third of their movie lamely dramatizing incidents from the piece — suddenly are the journalists of record, the ones chasing the story that matters. Much of the tension, for me, came from simply wondering whether they’ll prove up to it.

Kane and Koury were riding shotgun on Gay Talese’s iffy story about Gerald Foos, the Colorado motel owner who for years spied on his guests through vents in the ceilings and wrote up what he claims are painstaking notes of their doings — especially their sexual doings, of course. Foos contacted Talese in the early 1980s, and the reporter visited the Manor House Motel, confirming that, yes, the motel owner could get an eyeful. Years later, long after the motel had been razed, Talese at last got Foos on the record, publishing in The New Yorker an exhaustive account of what Foos saw, promising nothing less than “a great sexual circus every night of the week.” The filmmakers get Foos on camera, eagerly spinning his tales about witnessing sex, a murder and a dude eating a bucket of KFC and then wiping his hands on the bedspread. He’s turned on recounting this but also clearly is an unreliable narrator, which is a serious problem for Talese, who finds himself trying to work a single-source story into The New Yorker. Talese grouses, “That goddamn magazine really has fact checkers.” (Neither Talese nor the magazine are able to verify facts in Foos’ account, like the murder.)