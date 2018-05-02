Vida Is Stellar Series About American Identity

Los Angeles as a location in film and television is often either a default “nothing” everyplace or a city solely inhabited by movie stars. That representation perpetuates the false belief that this bustling hub of commerce possesses no intrinsic culture, no valuable history. Outsiders have difficulty seeing the city as anything but a cheap movie set, and the artists and filmmakers who move there have a reputation for distancing themselves from civic engagement or responsibility. So it is absolutely refreshing that creator Tanya Saracho’s Vida, a Starz drama about two sisters returning home to a rapidly gentrifying Boyle Heights, portrays Los Angeles as a messy, complex community struggling with identity as it works through which vestiges of the past to cast off and which to tightly embrace. Told through the unique lens of this Latinx family, Vida is a statement on upward mobility and the privilege of being able to outgrow your home.

Saracho and Co. go for broke in the pilot, which, at a slim 30 minutes, miraculously touches on sexism, colorism, gentrification, adultery, religion, homophobia, classism and the tendency of some political bros to indulge in misogyny while claiming they stand for progress. Those of-the-moment topics materialize in the story organically, through characters in conflict.

Emma (Mishel Prada) arrives from Chicago just in time for her mother Vida’s memorial service at their family’s working-class neighborhood bar. Emma’s a sore thumb, a prim and proper businesswoman who looks as though she’s spent her entire life trying to forget this was once her home; the barrage of texts she’s getting from coworkers suggests only part of her is actually there. At her mother’s apartment above the bar, she’s met immediately by her naive, vain sister Lyn (Melissa Barrera), who has also returned for the funeral, and her mother’s queer “roommate” Eddy (Ser Anzoategui, who goes by they/their pronouns in real life but she/her predominantly in the show).