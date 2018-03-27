Unsolved Makes Murders of Tupac and Biggie Into Hip-Hop Zodiac

It’s easy to conclude that Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. is simply the latest limited-event series to mine televised serial drama out of a sensational, true-crime tragedy. In this case, it’s the still-unsolved murders of rappers Tupac “2Pac” Shakur and Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace (also known as Biggie Smalls). After all, this show is both executive-produced and mostly directed by Anthony Hemingway, who also shot several of the best episodes of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, the show that started this craze.

However, it seems that Hemingway is biting less from Simpson and making his own version of another Ryan Murphy show: Feud. Hey, next to Bette and Joan, Tupac and Biggie is one of the most storied rivalries in popular culture. And it looks like Hemingway, along with writer Kyle Long (Suits), got a jump on telling this story before his former boss could maybe get around to it. Unsolved takes it back to before its subjects got sucked up into the fame game and came to be seen as bitter enemies and each other’s consistent targets. Hell, the pilot episode ends with them playing around with unloaded machine guns during a cookout, an incident that actually happened when the pair (Wavyy Jonez plays Biggie and Marcc Rose plays Tupac) were just young MCs who respected each other and hit each other up for advice.

Besides telling the story of two rappers who eventually became casualties in the ‘90s ridiculous East Coast/West Coast rap beef, Unsolved is also a double-stacked, occasionally trite, police procedural. Along with taking us to Biggie and Tupac’s early ‘90s timeline, we also go to 1997, when dedicated LAPD detective Russell Poole (Jimmi Simpson, looking like a younger, thinner William Forsythe) is investigating the Biggie murder. Then, it jumps to nearly a decade later, to when backwards-baseball-cap-wearing detective Greg Kading (Josh Duhamel) assembles a task force in solving the same exact murder. (The show is based mostly on Kading’s 2011 book Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations.)