menu

Here’s What the New Transformers Movie Is Like

Friends (and This Cast) Deserve Better Than the Sour Rough Night


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here’s What the New Transformers Movie Is Like

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 12:48 p.m.
By Bilge Ebiri
Transformers: The Last Knight: Fiiigjhkwetwnwwwjsahafajhwfohofoehaoowofoeoicioeciaqidj.
Transformers: The Last Knight: Fiiigjhkwetwnwwwjsahafajhwfohofoehaoowofoeoicioeciaqidj.
Paramount PIctures
A A

In the opening scene of Transformers: The Last Knight, we are presented with the spectacle of King Arthur and his knights locked in an existential battle for the survival of human civilization, even though we’re not really told who they're fighting or why. No matter, because this after all is a Transformers movie, so soon we’re faced with

fiiigjhkwetwnwwwjsahafajhwfohofoehaoowofoeoicioeciaqidjFaerlaeaffjgjlje XGRSXSsfdsmfjjjsomuchrandomstuffsomuchegjwogpjwd bldklhjitslikeyouthoughttheearliermovieswereeconfusinghahahah mfjff7ga98fhfhfplwxczchowarekidssupposedtounderstandanyofthisVSSH gmnskglactuallyhowareadultssupposedtounderstandanyofthisjskjjlvr lmnkrjsljrjsaywhatyouwillbutonceuponatimejsogrjdvpvarivpaeimp grfggjsfsfpoemichaelbaycouldbringbeautytoanactionsceneeeevgrhcgg oiwxgamanicpoetryfilledwithkineticgraceandheroismgjvbbp mnfwdwdwkpad3dkkalikewhateverhappenedtoTHATguydzxwqs szmtheguywhomadetherockandbadboys2andeventhefirsttransformerswzns hmnffrqerqrqpainandgaintoothatwasprettygoodhahqqxjpq3Oirgaraaem hjsxsmvermavrbutnowhesbecomeaselfparodykljekwjkjjjejhar grmfagafafmmfhkjasxxandthecrazythingisheknowsitjcejjdagmfflrlrl 3jq3aefrabutdoesntseemtoknowhowtoescapeitzklWSCMC

Film Details

Transformers: The Last Knight

PG-13 Action/Adventure 150 min. 17 Theaters
More Info Trailer

(Actually, there is one pretty good scene about halfway through, when a British butler robot named Cogman keeps undercutting Anthony Hopkins’s stirring speeches by playing the film’s rousing theme music in the background on organs and such. This got real laughs from me, and for once, I felt like Bay’s desperate attempts at humor were working. But then it was back to

okhvk;OFIavomitousdischargeofplotpointsbeuuauuq3c2i;C HIfihiehfeshliketheresachosenonehereandanotherchosenoneJK ljjkfaejjeexkandmultiplesacredobjectsmlecjaje;lfja;eaejl;a33itm jafcandjesusatonepointhteyevenhavemarkwahlbergutterarthurcclarkes famousquoteabouthowanysufficientlyadvancedtechnologywillbe indistinguishablefrommagicohgodstopcnhfhplerafffkalkqh jsgfffrkitsalloverloadandoverkillandchaoszcsmwmezzeajcjeaa pflikeyourshoppingbagburstandsplatteredrobotsalloverthefloorlchdqh ;3dbutwelostthiswaralongtimeagokrcifhahaeifiajekjj,l ekjfwhatdoyoudowhenthesignalbecomesthenoisezclkhwa4 friaghskfbandyoucannolongertellthedifference.

Bilge Ebiri
Bilge Ebiri is the principal film critic at the Village Voice. Ebiri's work also appears in the publications of the Voice’s film partner, Voice Media Group: LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press and Dallas Observer.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >