Too Daring for the ’90s, Dana Carvey’s Sketch Comedy Show Shaped TV to Come

Toward the end of the excellent new documentary, Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of the Dana Carvey Show, Dana Carvey describes the final installment of a bit that ran throughout his infamously short-lived 1990s sketch series. In “Stupid Pranksters,” Carvey and Steve Carell, then an unknown comic best known for a fast-food commercial, play buddies who pull pranks at their own expense — like paying a sex worker upfront before bolting from the hotel while she’s in the bathroom. In the last sketch of the show’s final episode, the jokers hit the jackpot, winning a $16 million lottery but running from the room before the giant check reaches their hands. Each of these bits ends with the pair cackling in the car as they make their getaway. But this time, the laughter subsides. Carvey and Carell eye each other nervously. What did we just do?

Too Funny to Fail, which is now streaming on Hulu, is a sprightly and hilarious look at what a title card calls “arguably one of the most spectacular failures in television history.” Premiering in the spring of 1996, The Dana Carvey Show was a launching pad for writers and performers who have come to dominate TV comedy, including Carell, Stephen Colbert, Robert Smigel, Robert Carlock and Louis C.K. Written, directed, and produced by Josh Greenbaum, Too Funny to Fail offers a backstage pass to the drama surrounding the series and its contentious relationship with its network, ABC. Carvey describes the show as “anarchy,” intent on “blowing up the system” of television comedy. It worked, eventually, but it had a long fuse. It blew itself up first.

It’s hard to appreciate, 20 years later, just how big Dana Carvey was in the mid-1990s. A stalwart member of the Saturday Night Live cast from 1986 to 1993, Carvey had co-starred in the critical and commercial hit Wayne’s World in 1992, and, a year later, its sequel, and had been nominated for six Emmy awards. (He won in 1993.) In Too Funny to Fail, Bill Hader, who worshipped The Dana Carvey Show as a college student in Scottsdale, Arizona, notes that when he left SNL in 2013, the news warranted a blog post; when Carvey left the show, he was on the cover of Rolling Stone.