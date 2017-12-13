Ten Movies to Look Forward to in Early 2018

Though 2017’s holiday movies will be sticking around theaters for a while (see: Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, the new Star Wars and Steven Spielberg’s The Post), it’s never too soon to look forward to what’s next. The first few months of the year are notorious for being a period of drought at the movies, but the January–March 2018 release calendar offers a surprising deluge of highly anticipated films. From Marvel’s Black Panther to Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, here are 10 films to look forward to at the top of next year.

The Commuter (Jan. 12)

Liam Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra have basically become the John Wayne and John Ford of 2010s late-winter action thrillers. Following 2011’s Unknown, 2014’s Non-Stop and 2015’s Run All Night, the actor-director team up again for the ticking time bomb thriller The Commuter, in which Neeson’s insurance salesman character must identify a train passenger who does not belong. While solving this odd puzzle, he gets caught up in a dangerous criminal conspiracy. Let’s hope this is far from the last stop on the Neeson and Collet-Serra train.

Proud Mary (Jan. 12)

Though we’ll see Taraji P. Henson in another starring role a couple of months later (in Tyler Perry’s betrayal drama Acrimony), she’ll kick off the year with guns a blazin’ in Proud Mary from London Has Fallen director Babak Najafi. Henson plays leather-clad, ass-kicking hitwoman Mary, who has drawers full of guns, a closet full of wigs and steady business from an organized crime family. But the cold-hearted killer in her starts to melt when she meets a young boy on one of her jobs.