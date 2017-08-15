Amat Escalante’s The Untamed Finds the Humanity in Hooking Up With Alien Sex Beasts

At a crater in the lush, mossy-green Mexican countryside in Amat Escalante’s fourth feature, The Untamed, every native species of animal gathers to fuck, like a pornographic Noah’s Ark. This scene of otherworldly magical realism is not what audiences have come to expect from the director, whose most well-known film, Heli, revels in relentless and casual violence centered on Mexican drug traffickers. In The Untamed, which tells the tale of a group of troubled people who find solace by engaging in all-consuming intercourse with an irresistible, many-tentacled sex alien — who traveled to Earth on the meteor that made the crater — a fantastical premise collides with Escalante’s solemn realism, making for a quiet, unforgettable mash-up, inspired by director Andrzej Zulawski’s Possession.

Alejandra (Ruth Ramos) sleepwalks through her life, enduring dutiful married sex with her brutish husband, Angel (Jesus Meza), and making candy in her controlling mother-in-law’s factory like she’s Lucy and Ethel on Ambien. Meanwhile, in the side room of a rustic cabin — inhabited by an elderly married couple — young woman Veronica (Simone Bucio) readily submits herself to that creature, allowing its snaking limbs to penetrate her body. She’s in ecstasy, nearly catatonic, when the nameless woman of the couple knocks on the door and tells Veronica to wrap up her session with the sex monster before she gets hurt. These disparate scenes are at once jarring but compelling; even if the narrative seemed disjointed, I was determined to stay with it. How would Veronica get hurt? What is this creature? Why does this seemingly normal, nameless couple require a steady stream of sexual suitors for the being coiled around the rafters in their den? Escalante eventually answers these questions, but the director subverts expectations, and the drama of human connection becomes just as absorbing as the alien element.