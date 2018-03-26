AMC’s The Terror Is a TV Horror Masterpiece

You know the promises that book reviewers make in the blurbs on paperbacks? That this thriller will keep you up all night? That reading it in bed you’ll be spooked into turning a light on? In my adult life, only one novel has lived up to those warnings/enticements. Dan Simmons’ brick-thick lit-historic horror spree The Terror, from 2007, swallowed a week of my life. I remember less as a book I enjoyed than a fever I survived: Here was a gripping what-if? account of the fate of two Royal Navy polar exploration ships that set out in 1847 to cross the Northwest Passage and never returned. The crews of the HMS Erebus and Terror survived a couple of winters stuck in the ice southwest of King William Island, both ships heated by state-of-the art stove and duct systems. Simmons’ novel imagines, with painstaking detail, the cold and the quiet, the comforts of routine and naval discipline, the impossible choices faced by the top brass, the crew’s murmurs of mutiny and flashes of madness. He writes beautifully of the frozen seascape, of the long night’s dancing lights, but also of what it would do to a mind to be trapped there.

And then, because Simmons is one of the great genre novelists of our time, he adds a monster. And it’s a hell of a monster at that, one to which I’ve always figured no TV or film adaptation could do justice.

That last part I was right about. The monster in AMC’s tony new 10-episode adaptation of The Terror grows less scary the more we see it. In Simmons’ book, it’s mythic and mysterious, often seeming some more unknowable manifestation of the Arctic itself — possibly connected to local natives’ folklore — than a beast renderable in pixels. By the time we get a good look at it, deep into an otherwise masterful series, the monster is revealed as an all-too-standard CGI monster and has come to seem a plot device, a bearish variant on Chekhov’s gun. You can’t get too comfortable, as these characters sort out their survival plans, because you know that bear gun’s going to go off again before the end. But its shadowed first appearances, as it lurks outside the ships commanded by Capt. John Franklin (Ciaran Hinds), prove properly upsetting. At times, it seems as if the Arctic night has grown teeth, that any of her majesty’s doughty explorers can get chomped at any time.