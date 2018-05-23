Jennifer Fox's The Tale Lays Bare the Truth About Childhood Abuse

In the opening scene of her harrowing autobiographical film The Tale, writer-director Jennifer Fox frames Laura Dern in close-up riding in the back of a car, idly gazing out the window. Then the car comes to a stop and Dern slips headphones onto her ears and picks up a camera. It’s a subtle yet bold opening statement: The woman you thought was a passive subject is in fact an active storyteller.

In The Tale, which premieres on HBO on May 26, Dern plays Jennifer Fox herself, a documentary filmmaker on assignment, at the story’s start, in India. The Tale is a powerful and clear-eyed examination of sexual abuse and the shifting sands of one’s own memories. Jennifer’s mother, Nettie (Ellen Burstyn), discovers a short story that Jennifer wrote at age thirteen, about a much older boyfriend. Nettie starts leaving concerned messages for Jennifer, now 48 and engaged to a fellow filmmaker (Common). Jennifer initially dismisses her mother’s alarm. “Can you just let me sit with my own memories?” Jennifer pleads. Those memories arrive like lightning, in brief but potent flashes: a woman in a red bikini, a man running through the woods, her own young self, smiling atop a horse.

Slowly, these puzzle pieces begin to connect, as Jennifer revisits the summer when she was thirteen and attended a horseback-riding camp where she grew close to her instructor, Mrs. G (Elizabeth Debicki), and running coach, Bill (Jason Ritter). As her memories unspool, Jennifer is forced to confront the reality of her relationship with Bill, whom she always considered her first boyfriend — she’s always shrugged it off with the thought, Hey, it was the ‘70s! But reading through old letters and visiting friends who attended the camp with her, Jennifer realizes just how much she has repressed.