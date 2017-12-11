Guillermo del Toro Made The Shape of Water, but Sally Hawkins Owns It

Guillermo del Toro is a Visionary with a capital V, a madman-auteur who imagines nutty, intricate universes and populates them with magical figures both sinister and angelic — but perhaps his greatest skill lies in getting the hell out of the way when he has a great actress before his cameras. Del Toro might have made The Shape of Water, but Sally Hawkins owns it.

It’s set in the 1960s in one of those fantasy worlds that seem a slight degree removed from our own. Elisa (Hawkins) is a mute dreamer who spends her days taking care of an introverted, awkward artist (Richard Jenkins) — their apartments are situated directly above an old picture palace, because of course — while also doing janitorial work at a secret military lab that appears to house experimental weapons and strange artifacts. Her best friend there, Zelda (Octavia Spencer), fills the air around the silent Elisa with her lively chitchat. One day, into their building sweeps Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon), a paranoid, electric-cattle-prod-wielding government agent transporting a large container filled with murky water. Inside the muck is … well, some sort of lizard-man (played by del Toro regular Doug Jones) that Strickland captured down in South America. Intrigued, Elisa finds herself drawn to the creature, whose silence — not unlike hers — seems to mask deep swells of feeling; they’re both submerged, each in their own way. Also curious about the creature? The Soviets, who have a spy in the lab.