An Aggressive, Restless Film Adaptation Can’t Quite Kill Chekhov’s Seagull

Swelling, as it does, toward an exquisite climactic monologue on the subject of endurance itself, Anton Chekhov’s what’s-it-all-for? comedy The Seagull can afford to demand a bit of patience. But Michael Mayer’s sunnily bleak all-star film, I fear, squirms through the first acts of Chekhov’s masterpiece the way a cast member’s 8-year-old cousin might in a theater seat. Mayer (who won a Tony for directing Spring Awakening) has whipped up a tiresomely restless Seagull, shot and edited, for much of its first half, as if the crew had been seized by the conviction that seeing one actor speak and another respond in the same shot is antithetical to the very idea of cinema. It’s one thing to break up Chekhov’s lengthy drawing-room scenes into shorter encounters set through and outside the lakehouse in which everyone’s ennui gets aired, as screenwriter Stephen Karam does here; it’s another to deny us the pleasure of watching the cast respond to each other, of seeing the characters process each other’s confessions and insults and blase indifference.

The editing is aggressive, too many shots cut tight as a corset, strangling the breath from the scenes. The camerawork is fidgety to the point of distraction. The rapid push-in shots, zipping across a room and into a speaker’s face, are the kind of thing you see when a cartoon or a comedy traces a spark’s race along a lit fuse. That makes a rough thematic sense, in a way: The tired, wounded souls of The Seagull are forever lighting bombs in each other’s faces. But rather than open the play up for filmgoers, all this pushy technique merely limits our view. Onstage, we get to choose which face to regard, to watch each hard truth or unexamined lie crash against each character’s carefully maintained set of illusions. Here, we mostly see one face at a time.

Those faces are grand enough that this Seagull still has much to recommend. As the aging stage actor facing the truth that her lover is bewitched by a much younger woman, Annette Bening parades before us a succession of peerless facades. Her Irina insists that she’s simultaneously the grand dame and the ingenue — and that she doesn’t notice half of what she sees. Bening delicately reveals Irina’s doubts and the persistent effort those facades demand. In the second hour, Mayer settles down, and in a pair of scenes in which Irina tries to get what she needs from the men in her life, Bening proves commanding, heartbreaking and admirably unsentimental in her portrayal.