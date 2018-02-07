Netflix’s The Ritual Offers a Great Creepy Forest, but Its Story Won’t Let You Get Lost

Like the lives of your most out-of-your-league high school crushes, hauntings in movies tend to get less interesting the more their essence gets revealed. Their early excitement — that sense of the unearthly made manifest in your presence; the possibilities that might set your heart pounding — tends to curdle once the specifics become clear. Eventually, the unknowable shows itself as familiar, even disappointing. Oh, you might finally say, at the movies, it’s just that kind of haunting. And, Oh, you might finally say in high school, he or she is actually just that kind of person. The depth and connection you’re seeking just may not be there.

I bring up past heartache because David Bruckner’s The Ritual, a promising-at-the-start and always-at-least-diverting pagan scare extravaganza hitting Netflix this week, is that kind of horror film. The kind where, after you’ve dreamed along with the harrowed protagonists through effective scenes of portents and weirdness, the lead character suddenly must confront that most depleting of boogeymen: the entirely earthly backstory, complete with traumatized flashbacks that must be wandered through like a haunted basement.

The Ritual finds a quartet of British lads/drips hiking through the deserted woods of northern Sweden, a labyrinth of ancient trees with trunks that stretch up forever, naked except for short snarled branches and, on occasion, the impaled carcass of a sacrificial beast. Freaked out but still insisting to each other everything will be fine, the lads elect to bash open the door of a decrepit cabin and spend the night there. Then, as the film’s sound team lays in some masterfully unsettling wind and creaks, the heroes double down on dooming themselves by splitting up — one steps out to pee, while another ventures upstairs, into a dark attic. Each of the mates makes a shivery discovery as the filmmakers crosscut between the scare scenes, teasing us with what’s behind a door or just beyond the radius of a flashlight. Bruckner excels at staging and timing glimpses of things that shouldn’t be there, terrors between distant trees or deep in the shadows. This stretch of The Ritual is B-horror heaven.