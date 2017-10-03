Kate Winslet and Idris Elba Suffer Fetchingly in an Effective Survival Thriller

With its cast of Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, its original non-franchise source material, its adult concerns and utter lack of superheroics, Hany Abu-Assad’s The Mountain Between Us stands as the kind of movie that grown-ups I know often say they wish the studios would make — and then tend not to turn up for. If they do, Abu-Assad’s lost-in-the-Rockies survival drama will reward them: Here are breathtaking vistas climbed and trudged through and slid down by breathtaking movie stars. You know, if you've seen the ads, that the theme here is man (and woman and dog) vs. nature, and Abu-Assad, working from Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe's adaptation of Charles Martin's novel, wrings welcome suspense right up to the end from the questions that you probably wondered while watching the trailer. My parents have pressed me on them ever since they heard I was reviewing the movie: Will Elba's and Winslet's characters live? Will the dog? (A corollary: They won’t eat the dog, will they?) And, most pressing of all, according to the emotional logic of studio movies, where the heart soars on even as the body perishes: Is this a romance?

I'll warn you before I spoil any of those. First, though, the basics: The film finds strangers Alex (Winslet) and Ben (Elba) teaming up to charter a small plane to get out of Idaho before a storm hits; both characters have money and their own urgent reasons not to be laid over. But then, in one of those showy yet familiar whirligig one-shot scenes, the kind where people who think too much about movies wonder, "When will they cut? Did they just hide an edit in that pan?" rather than, "I am wholly engrossed in the action on the screen," the plane goes down on a mountain peak, killing the pilot and jacking up Alex’s leg.