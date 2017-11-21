The Man Who Invented Christmas Is Plummy Fun but Could Use the Real Dickens’ Outrage

Charles Dickens wrote the world’s second most famous Christmas story in six weeks in late 1843. He had plotted out his A Christmas Carol on his epic midnight constitutionals through the streets of London; he is reported to have said that he laughed and wept as he walked, moved and amused by his characters. He also was thunderously angry, as always, at his country’s cruel treatment of the poor, especially children, those unfortunates who for want of food so often found themselves toiling in the most miserable of factories. The book, novella-length, appeared in a finely bound, gold-lettered edition six days before Christmas and sold out its 6,000-copy run before the holiday — pretty posh for a one-time factory worker himself. Much has been made of the fact that Dickens had hoped for a handsome return upon publication, hoping for at least — as some biographers have stated — a plum 1,000 pounds to settle debts. Instead, after that fine binding and gold lettering cut into the profits, and after the expense of 700 pounds bringing suit against bootleggers of the book, Dickens had barely broken even within a year.

Since then, of course, Dickens’ first (of four) Christmas books has been inescapable, perennially adapted and performed, often during his life by the author himself. Every sitcom I saw in my childhood seemed to have a Christmas Carol parody; get a couple of theater critics together, and they can compare Carols they’ve endured like the shark hunters sharing their scars in Jaws. What has stuck with us, as a culture, is the tale’s spookiness and warmth, its spirit of redemption, its idea of Christmas as a celebration of family and charity. Charity, of course, long ago became something more like an economy-saving orgy of gift-card purchasing. That might speak to why the Carol remains so popular — it offers a chance to soak in what we say the holiday is actually about.