The Last O.G. May Be Best Thing Tracy Morgan Has Ever Done

In The Last O.G. , Tracy Morgan (right) plays Tray Barker, an ex-con who steps back into the real world after 15 years of incarceration only to discover that his girl Shay (Tiffany Haddish) married a white guy and Brooklyn is no longer a hellhole.

It’s true. The Last O.G. may be the best thing Tracy Morgan has ever done.

As Tray Barker, an ex-con who steps back into the real world after 15 years of incarceration, Morgan doesn’t go for the unpredictable shtick he did as Tracy Jordan on 30 Rock (or his various talk-show/morning-show appearances, which usually turn into addictive viral videos). Don’t get it twisted — Morgan still acts like a damn fool in this role. But Morgan, who also serves as an executive producer, uses this opportunity to explore what it’s like when a thug-life brotha has to acclimate to these woke-as-hell times.

In the opening minutes of the pilot (directed by Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island), Morgan’s cornrowed Barker makes the mistake of leaving his crib — instead of hanging with his girl Shay (Tiffany Haddish) and watching the first-season finale of American Idol (he thought Justin Guarini was a lock to win!) — to sell crack for his boss Wavy (guest star Malik Yoba). Of course, Barker gets busted and sent up the river. Cut to 15 years later: Barker has become a master chef and is looking to educate kids in his old, Bed-Stuy neighborhood in Brooklyn, letting them know that they’ll end up in jail if they don’t go on the straight and narrow. Only problem is Brooklyn isn’t the crime-infested hellhole it once was. It’s gotten gentrified. Sketchy-looking bodegas are now coffee klatches. Thug-looking brothas go to brunch with their white-girl BFFs. As Barker screams at the beginning of one episode, “It’s a madhouse!”