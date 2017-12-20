Suckers May Be Bored Every Minute of the Exhausting The Greatest Showman

While watching Michael Gracey’s carefully sanitized P.T. Barnum biopic musical The Greatest Showman, I kept thinking of other titles the film could have had: Dancing With the Stars: Wolverine Edition. Diversity: A Lot of White Guys Wrote These Songs. Don’t Worry: The Elephants are CGI. This is a film for folks who thought Moulin Rouge was too racy and had too many distinct songs with distinct flavor or genre (soul/funk/rock) and would prefer instead that a computer algorithm that overemphasizes the words “eyes,” “stars” and “dream” spit out flattened, autotuned anthems. Hugh Jackman is charming as ever, and two dance scenes are mildly inventive and well-executed, yet Jackman’s goodwill and a splash of inspired choreography are not enough to earn the “greatest” in the title.

The story starts at the end. Or the middle? But also the beginning. Never mind. All you need to know is that the second the movie opens, we’re thrown into a big song-and-dance number, where Barnum (Jackman) sashays and spins through a circus ring, adored by his also-dancing “freaks.” And then that segues right into another song-and-dance number, where young Barnum (Ellis Rubin) is the poor son of a tailor trying to charm a little rich girl named Charity (Skylar Dunn). Then that turns into a montage of little Barnum writing letters to Charity, caring for his dying father and stealing bread to survive before joining a traveling circus and returning to propose to Charity. If all this sounds confusing and a bit much for the first fifteen minutes of a movie, yes, it really is. There’s no breathing room between scenes, no respite where we can assess story or character. One thing happens, then another and another. We’re bombarded by pop ballads that demand we simultaneously look up at the sky but also close our eyes and dream. It’s like they found the lyrics by trolling the pretty pink Instagram memes of American tweens.