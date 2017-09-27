The Great Carla Gugino Grits Her Way Through the Oddly Chatty Gerald’s Game

One of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen on television comes early in The Langoliers, a 1995 ABC miniseries adapted by Tom Holland from a Stephen King novella. It’s the one about a small group of travelers waking up on a red-eye flight to discover that most of the other passengers and flight crew have disappeared, and that the world below them seems to have gone dark. Everyone is curiously low-key, discussing this quietly in their seats, less freaked out about this existential mystery than I get if there’s a chance I’ll miss a connecting flight. Through all of this, Dean Stockwell, playing a novelist, that most familiar of King heroes, makes his way around the cabin in his sport coat, gently interrogating his fellow passengers about their circumstances. A young man blinks at him a little confused.

“I’m a mystery writer,” Stockwell’s character declares. “Deduction is my bread and butter.”

Imagine you had never heard of The Langoliers or this scene. And imagine that you get tasked, for some reason, with taking a year or so of your life to come up with a million things that actual humans might actually say in the situation of waking up to find a once-packed jet almost entirely empty. I submit that if you did this for five years or five decades you still would never come close to jotting down the declaration, “I’m a mystery writer. Deduction is my bread and butter.”