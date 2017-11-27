Women’s Suffrage Comes to ’70s Switzerland in the Incisive The Divine Order

Here are some quick U.S. stats: White women won the vote in 1920; some Native American women could vote in 1924, while the rest could not until 1947; Asian-American women first voted in 1952; and black women had to wait until the 1960s to freely exercise this fundamental right. But over in Switzerland, largely isolated by the mountainous terrain of the Alps, things moved a bit slower — women’s suffrage came in 1971, overcoming many an opponent.

In the opening scenes of her stirring comic drama The Divine Order, writer/director Petra Volpe collages together images from the U.S. sexual revolution and civil rights movements — turbulent, raucous demonstrations — before plopping us down in 1971 Schweiz, a quiet, rural canton of Switzerland, where time seems to have stood still since the 1940s. We meet Nora (Marie Leuenberger), a wife and mother of two young boys who looks like she’d be right at home in Maria von Trapp’s old Austrian convent. Nora bids her little family farewell and then coasts on her Schwinn up and down the twisty tree-lined roads to her sister-in-law’s farmhouse to help out with housework. On her bicycle, Nora is exuberant and breathless, a winky tip-off to where this story is heading: These two-wheeled freedom machines were, in real life, instrumental to the suffrage movement around the world.