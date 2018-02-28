Superstore Expands TV’s Understanding of All That Asian-American Characters Can Be

Walmart has been America’s largest private employer since 1999. And so when NBC’s Superstore, a workplace comedy set at a Walmart-like emporium, debuted in late 2015, it felt long overdue. Superstore shares a great number of commonalities with The Office (also NBC), especially in its characters: Here’s a well-meaning but clueless manager, a power-hungry martinet of a deputy, a slow-simmering will-they-or-won’t-they romance, and a flock of odd birds whose contributions to the business at hand are frequently questionable. Meta-textually, the passing of the baton from The Office to Superstore tracks the real-life decline of middle-class, white-collar professions. Superstore often feels like an admission: For many Americans, jobs only come with blue vests.

And yet, in a different light, Superstore offers one of TV’s most promising and progressive visions of our country. No other series even attempts to capture the tremendous variety within Asian America, much less to do so unassumingly. Netflix’s Master of None and ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat are the programs we most readily associate with Asian-American progress on television, and to their credit, both shows break ground in their own ways. Unlike those series, Superstore“One of us will bring in a skeleton of a song. Maybe it’s missing a bridge, or maybe we’re unsure of the words. Then everyone else chimes in with ideas, and we build around it,” explains Pares about the process. doesn’t center on an Asian-American lead; America Ferrera plays its Honduran-American protagonist, Amy. But it deserves recognition and praise not only for creating new types of Asian American characters, but for challenging our notions about who gets to count as “all-American.”

Quick: Name a gay Asian character on TV who’s a series regular (i.e., not a guest star). Currently, we’ve got Darren Criss’s spree murderer, Andrew Cunanan, in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace — so, you know, a racially self-loathing killer of five — and Nico Santos’s Mateo Liwanag on Superstore. Other qualities also define Mateo: his Filipino heritage, his undocumented status and his pathological need to one-up everyone. But Mateo isn’t notable just because he’s rare and pioneering even in a TV landscape that’s being lauded for its diversity. He’s also allowed to be a character whose storylines reflect real people’s lives, in that sometimes his identity categories are painfully relevant to the issue of the week, and sometimes he’s just another person trying to get through the day.