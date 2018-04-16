Super Troopers Returns, More Tragedy Than Comedy

If you ever need to sober up quick, come down hard, flush out your system, convince the cops or your boss or the feds that you’ve not indulged in marijuana, might I recommend taping your eyes wide open and taking in Super Troopers 2? The sequel is so profound a buzzkill they could sell it at GNC as a detox kit. No high can survive it. It slays fun dead, grinds cannabinoids to dust and maybe even wipes the mind of the warmth you might hold for the original Super Troopers. That chipper, defiantly inconsequential stoner comedy captured in its warm aimlessness and eruptions of dada something like the feeling of wondering, on a giggly day off, whether the edibles have kicked in yet. The follow-up, arriving 17 years later, never kicks in. It’s sober as a judge, even during its rote scenes of drug freakouts.

Like the first Super Troopers, from 2001, this edition is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and written and performed by the Broken Lizard comedy collective, of which Chandrasekhar is a member. Broken Lizard is distinguished by a farty, fratty, childish sensibility — and I mean “childish” in the sweet and wide-eyed sense as much as I do the sense that they’re obsessed with dicks. The first film was more a playdate than a narrative, a what-if? goof that imagined a squad of Vermont highway patrolmen who passed their days pranking and punking each other and the motorists they pulled over. It could have been called Improv Cops, with the Broken Lizard bros tricked out with shades and ‘staches as they played short-form comedy games with their guest stars.

One highlight, limply reprised here, found one cop confounding a citizen by slipping meows into the usual “license and registration” patter. Another showed us two pairs of troopers taking the better part of an afternoon to haze a carload of stoners, using their authority to stage ingenious, repetitive scenes certain to send a paranoid mind unraveling. The movie was chill and inviting, a cult film that indoctrinated viewers, and gave us reason to get on its wavelength. For all its raunch and male nudity and 38 Special bar rock, its impish instincts dated back to Harpo and Chico: Its point was to relish watching clever clowns dick people around. Its funniest joke, to my mind, was that it was a cop comedy that didn’t even bother to satirize anything.