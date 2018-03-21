Netflix’s Roxanne Roxanne Honors Forgotten Hip-Hop Great

Any real hip-hop head will recognize the name Roxanne Shante, the rap-battle prodigy who rose to fame as an adolescent and set a precedent for future female emcees like Queen Latifah and Nicki Minaj. And yet she’s mysteriously not a household name. Here’s hoping that Roxanne Roxanne, the new music biopic about the artist born Lolita Shante Gooden, will put her back on the radar. The film chronicles Roxanne’s teenage years — her brief time in the limelight — when she became one of the greatest in the game. You don’t need to know much about her to find plenty here to pique your interest; produced by Pharrell Williams and Forest Whitaker for Netflix, this Michael Larnell-directed picture stars Mahershala Ali and Nia Long, and promises an underdog story of a young girl (played by newcomer Chante Adams), who not only rap-battles but also battles familial demons.

Larnell has an eye for interiors — soft yellows and blues feel hushed against the backdrop of the hectic Queensbridge in ’80s New York, and he makes a home out of the cramped space Shante shares with her mom (Long), three sisters and, temporarily, her mom’s boyfriend. But like the peeling wallpaper, Shante’s home life soon reveals the truth underneath. In this case, it involves the many strained relationships — between her mother and the men in her life, and between Shante and the harsh matriarch with a drinking problem.