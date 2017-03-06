menu

Pelle the Conqueror's Familiarity Has Aged Well

Pelle the Conqueror’s Familiarity Has Aged Well

Monday, March 6, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By Michael Atkinson
Pelle the Conqueror’s Familiarity Has Aged Well
Courtesy of Film Movement
Sometimes the mezzobrow film-culture deadlands of the 1980s looked like it was populated almost entirely by opal-eyed European children, spying on hayloft sex and weathering the neglect of peasant elders. That tame moment found its homogenizable directors, particularly Scandinavian teddy bears, imported to Hollywood. Such was the fate of Bille August, who went from winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes for Pelle the Conqueror in 1988 to directing episodes of Young Indiana Jones Chronicles in five short years. His résumé looks like a struggle, but Pelle itself, rather surprisingly, is a natural, organic epic, and one that opens a window on a meticulously detailed bygone world that, by film’s end, you might feel as though you've visited.

Who knew 19th-century Sweden was so rotten you had to migrate to Denmark just to work as a serf? Based upon the first quarter of Martin Andersen Nexø’s classic mega-novel, Pelle opens on a paradigmatic refugee boat, ferrying elderly Lasse (Max von Sydow, straining for an Oscar but getting only the nom) and his young son Pelle (too-cute Pelle Hvenegaard) to a new life, where of course they are dismissed as unwanteds and have to settle for bonded servitude on a large estate farm. Sleeping in the barn with the chickens and cows, always crawling with flies, the beleaguered couple faces the classic penniless immigrant's trials, battling with language, racism, exploitation and the impossibility of their own dreams. From there, the boulders of Nexø’s big-boned memoir-ish melodrama roll at you, from a sadistic young foreman's tortures and a maid's tragic pregnancy to the merciless estate owner and his deranged (and eventually knife-happy) wife.

Pelle the Conqueror (Pelle erobreren)

The story sounds stock in synopsis, but the film itself is eye-popping, wide-screen time travel, shot with sun-burnished care, drenched in details and almost nonchalant about its arresting images: a rigged tall ship floundering and collapsing in the stormy shallows; cloud shadows moving over an auroral George Cole harvest field; a skiff of three frozen corpses (more desperate refugees?) towed back to shore; school bullies chasing Pelle out onto a fog-shrouded ice floe. August and his cinematographer Jörgen "Lord of Light and Mist" Persson brought a luxuriant attention to landscape that was rare in the ‘80s and is rarer today; it’s long-lensed and David Lean-esque, harkening back to the muscular on-location imagery of silent-film giants like Mauritz Stiller and Abel Gance. The genuineness of it, uncorrupted by Adobe repainting, can make yours eyes water.

Try as he might with this archetypal role, von Sydow cannot help but be overshadowed by the natural mise-en-scène; his five-minute performance the year before in Woody Allen's Hannah and Her Sisters is the deeper work. August's film is primarily a visual immersion, overcoming the "classical" material (a book still assigned in Scandinavian schools) by sheer dint of pure movie-ness.

Pelle the Conqueror
Pelle the Conqueror
Starring Max Von Sydow, Pelle Hvenegaard, and Erik Paaske. Directed by Bille August. Written by Bille August, Per Olov Enquist, and Bjarne Reuter. Not rated. 157 minutes. Opens Friday, March 10, at Tower Theater.

Michael Atkinson
Michael Atkinson is a regular film contributor at the Village Voice. His work also appears in the publications of the Voice’s film partner, Voice Media Group: LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press and Dallas Observer.
