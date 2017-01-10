Our Critics' Picks for Films in 2016
|
The Lobster
Courtesy of A24
Thanks to a bitter election and seemingly endless culture war, last year was a roller coaster, and the films of 2016 reflect those ups and downs, with surprising results. It's to be expected that lauded movies such as The Lobster, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, and Fences would become awards-season favorites, but who knew that summer flicks such as Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Deepwater Horizon, and Bridget Jones's Baby would be equally enjoyable? Our critics' picks for 2016 were varied and a few unexpected. So with awards season in full swing, here's a look at the films our critics loved in 2016.
|
In the Shadow of Women
Courtesy of Distrib Films
January
|
Cemetery of Splendor
Courtesy of Strand Releasing
February
|
Everybody Wants Some!!
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
March
-
City of Gold
-
Everybody Wants Some!!
-
Fireworks Wednesday
-
Francofonia
-
The Little Prince
- River of Grass
|
A Hologram for the King
Courtesy of Roadside Attractions
April
|
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Courtesy of Universal Pictures
May
-
Chevalier
-
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
-
O.J.: Made in America
-
Weiner
-
The Lobster
-
Love & Friendship
-
A Monster With a Thousand Heads
-
Sunset Song
- Dheepan
|
Tickled
Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
June
Get the Film & TV Newsletter
Stay up to date on the best new movies with our critics' latest reviews, interviews and trailers for the films coming to a theater near you each week.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Miami Jewish Film Festival - Opening Night
TicketsThu., Jan. 12, 7:30pm
-
Miami Jewish Film Festival
TicketsThu., Jan. 12, 7:30pm
-
In Harmony
TicketsTue., Feb. 7, 7:00pm
-
Rams
TicketsTue., Mar. 7, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!