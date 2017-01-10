menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Our Critics' Picks for Films in 2016

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 4:14 p.m.
By Miami New Times staff
The LobsterEXPAND
The Lobster
Courtesy of A24
A A

Thanks to a bitter election and seemingly endless culture war, last year was a roller coaster, and the films of 2016 reflect those ups and downs, with surprising results. It's to be expected that lauded movies such as The Lobster, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, and Fences would become awards-season favorites, but who knew that summer flicks such as Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Deepwater Horizon, and Bridget Jones's Baby would be equally enjoyable? Our critics' picks for 2016 were varied and a few unexpected. So with awards season in full swing, here's a look at the films our critics loved in 2016.

In the Shadow of Women
In the Shadow of Women
Courtesy of Distrib Films

January

Cemetery of SplendorEXPAND
Cemetery of Splendor
Courtesy of Strand Releasing

February

Everybody Wants Some!!EXPAND
Everybody Wants Some!!
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

March

A Hologram for the KingEXPAND
A Hologram for the King
Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

April

Neighbors 2: Sorority RisingEXPAND
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

May

Tickled
Tickled
Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

June


Miami New Times staff

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >