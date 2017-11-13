Maggie Betts’ Novitiate Has Greatness — and a God-Shaped Hole

Maggie Betts’ Novitiate bears all the signs of an exceptional talent. It follows the experiences of Cathleen (Margaret Qualley), a teenager who enters a convent in the early 1960s just as the Catholic Church was starting to undergo the reforms of Vatican II. The title refers to the girls’ yearlong trial period of intense initiation to see if they’re cut out for a lifetime of marriage to God. Overseen by a harsh Mother Superior (a snarlingly good Melissa Leo), Cathleen and her comrades struggle to come of age within a strict world of constant prayer, extreme penance and regular periods of “grand silence,” when they’re forbidden from speaking. But Betts hasn’t made a standard-issue screed against the oppressive nature of the Church. These girls are devout in their beliefs, and their love for God is unshakeable. Even as they experience sexual urges and a need for human intimacy, they’re convinced these impulses are reconcilable with the life they’ve chosen.

Betts has a terrifically controlled visual style that matches the timeless, precise, oppressive nature of her setting. She films the rituals of this world with the exactitude of an anthropologist. And while her characters are busy denying the physical, her camera captures movement, gestures, glances — there’s a whole other narrative going on just beneath the surface of the story proper. Unfortunately, Betts’ visual discipline is often undercut by her somewhat indiscriminate, on-the-nose music choices. Movie-friendly classical chestnuts like Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem” and John Tavener’s “Funeral Canticle” distractingly fade in and out of the soundtrack.