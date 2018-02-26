Nostalgia Examines the American Way of Accumulating — and Dying

Mark Pellington’s contemplative fugue Nostalgia might have been called Stuff or Inheritance. An episodic ensemble drama organized around the logic of theme rather than of traditional narrative, the film concerns above all else accumulation and dispersal, in the American vein. Pellington’s subject is the sorting that families find themselves facing as relatives age or die. Here are the homes clotted with a lifetime’s worth of possessions, some treasure and some junk. Here are middle-aged children renting dumpsters as they dig into all that their parents have left behind – furniture and tchotchkes, sets of dishware it might tear your heart out to donate, photographs and love letters and maybe an heirloom. Here’s an insurance agent (John Ortiz) who surveys the belongings of the aged with an eye toward material value: Might some priceless rarity lurk beneath the piles of paper in a widower’s (Bruce Dern) firetrap apartment? Here’s that same agent, later, guiding us to something like the opposite of that situation. He stands in the ashes of a home, with the widow (Ellen Burstyn) who faced an impossible choice: In the moment she realized her house would burn, what should she grab?

Pellington, who came up with the story with screenwriter Alex Ross Perry, is something of an appraiser himself, holding his subject up to the light and studying its angles. To that end, we meet the man who hoards, the woman who has lost everything, the offspring who balk at the thought of dealing with their parents’ detritus (“So it all falls on me because I live the closest?” sighs Amber Tamblyn’s Bethany), and, eventually, the man who purchases the keepsakes that are indisputably of value. He’s played by Jon Hamm, and the movie wends slowly to him, moving along a chain of provenance — of ownership and receivership but also pain, guilt and, on occasion, intergenerational connection.

Pellington opens this vital, restless, insightful film with that insurance agent, follows him on a pair of cases and lets him muse some about the themes before the story shifts to Burstyn’s character. After the loss of her home, she bristles at having to bunk up in a spare room at the home of her son (Nick Offerman). You probably would, too, considering the way that son carps about the couple of items she managed to pull from the fire — some jewelry and an old baseball that her long-gone husband had revered.