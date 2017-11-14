Netflix’s Engrossing Historic Ensemble Drama Mudbound Digs Deep Into Race Down South

“I dreamed in brown,” Laura McAllan (Carey Mulligan) muses in voiceover as Mudbound begins, and you have to believe her. Dee Rees’ gorgeous film opens with the sound of thundering rain and footsteps in muck. Set on a cotton farm in the Mississippi Delta in the 1940s, it offers a full sensory experience, capturing not just the sounds and sights but the smells and tastes of country life. This is a place where white men rule, and yet, white or black, each character is equally at the mercy of the elements, especially the rain and concomitant muck, which moors them indoors for days. Nothing to do but watch it pour down and tally up the time lost.

Directed by Rees and adapted, with Virgil Williams, from the 2008 novel by Hillary Jordan, Mudbound is a true ensemble piece; the film explores race and class in the South through the story of two fated families, narrated by several divergent characters. We’re first introduced to Laura as a 31-year-old virgin living with her parents in Memphis; when her brother brings his boss Henry (Jason Clarke) home for dinner, it’s not long before Henry and Laura are married with two young girls. “By the way,” Henry informs Laura one night in bed after rolling off her, “I bought a farm in Mississippi.” They leave in three weeks, and they’re taking Henry’s Pappy (a steely eyed Jonathan Banks) with them. The five of them end up in a shack with no running water or electricity, cut off from town by a wooden bridge that floods when it rains, not far from their black sharecropper tenants, Florence and Hap Jackson (Mary J. Blige and Rob Morgan).

The trouble begins when the Jacksons’ oldest son Ronsel (Jason Mitchell) comes home from World War II, where he was a tank commander, and befriends Henry’s dashing younger brother Jamie (Garrett Hedlund), a fighter pilot also just back from the front. “Over there, I was a liberator,” Ronsel remarks. “People lined up in the streets cheering for us.” Not so in his rural Mississippi hometown, where Pappy McAllan confronts a still-uniformed Ronsel at the general goods store and insists he leave through the back door. “Just not used to walking away from a fight,” Ronsel tells his parents after he’s forced to apologize for “talking back.”