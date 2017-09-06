Netflix’s Fire Chasers Offers a Stunning Immersion Into the Ranks of the Firefighters Saving California

The greatest surprise is the beauty. The gripping new Netflix documentary series Fire Chasers opens with visions of orange-and-black hell, of ash and apocalypse, of California homes and trees and horizons ablaze, of the sky itself now some jack-o’-lantern’s smile. The fire brightens the night, but the smoke shrouds both in new darkness. The flames dance, reflected against the polish of a fire truck. Firefighters point their hoses and holler at each other, but it’s no slight against them that, in these first moments, they seem helplessly overmatched. Rather than fighting any one specific conflagration, they seem to be facing fire itself, the Platonic ideal of it, the purely destructive element that might one day consume us all. The rest of the series, which runs as four hourlong episodes, confirms that this is just what fighting fires always is like — the effort to manage and then extinguish a force that would, if possible, rage until there’s nothing left to burn.

Fire Chasers continually puts us close to that confrontation. We witness men and women, sheathed in Kevlar, battling a California wildfire season that runs longer and hotter every year. On hillsides on 100 degree days, as the fires advance, they hack with garden tools at scrub, agave and cactus, at the dry chaparral that’s creeping farther north as the world grows hotter. We learn their techniques from footage of their training: The plan often is to rob the fire of fuel, to create a containment line it can’t vault past. A man tells us this is how the cavemen probably fought blazes; a woman, one of many inmates enlisted in a prisoner firefighter program, enthuses about the chainsaw she’s learned to master, daydreaming about one day, when she’s free, walking into a Home Depot and dazzling the men there with her knowledge. “I just feel like a superhero,” she says.

Sometimes, as the crews rake and hoe, a Blackhawk will pass overhead and release a gout of water, often right onto the flames. The filmmakers’ cameras are attentive to every fascinating aspect of this: the view from the chopper, the cascade seen from the ground, the firefighters’ curses and cheers, the steam that hisses up around them.