Netflix’s Magnificent Alias Grace: Not Just of the Moment, but Urgently of All Time

The magnificence of Mary Harron and Sarah Polley’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1996 novel Alias Grace is multifaceted. Over six episodes crafted with the rich complexity of the novel, “celebrated murderess” Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), tells her own story, Scheherazade-style, to a doctor (Edward Holcroft) with the power to arrange for her pardon. It’s a superb entertainment, gripping and slippery, suspenseful right up until its final moments, that very gripping-ness itself urgently thematic: Just as the creators have to entice us to keep us watching, Grace has to keep the doctor fascinated, charmed, even. Harron, the director, cuts several times an episode to his eyes as Grace lays bare, with precise yet unfussy language, the hardships a female servant (and later a convicted killer) faced in mid-19th-century Canada.

The more that handymen and masters of the house paw at her, the more she explains that “There are many dangerous things that take place in a bed,” the more the doctor seems to lean in, enchanted. He’s liberal-minded enough to be upset at hearing about what women endure every day, but not enough that he’d ever have noticed this himself, or thought to do anything about it. And there’s no doubt that he’s turned on by her account, by the thought of what this lissome beauty has lived through, by his certainty that he would have been — and still could be — better to her.

In short, he watches Grace the way many men will watch Alias Grace or Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, also based on an Atwood novel but not as fully realized a work of art as what Harron and Polley have wrought. He watches while knowing that, in his own life, he probably could have done more — and maybe he shouldn’t be too into this.