Rise Just Doesn't: NBC's Musical Theater High School Drama Is Friday Night Lite

If you’re a diehard fan of NBC’s late, great Friday Night Lights, you might feel a flutter in your stomach during the first minute or so of Rise, the hourlong drama that the network hopes might be to high school musicals what Friday Night Lights was to high school football. The opening moments of the new series, which premiered the first of its 10 episodes on March 13, feel just like the opening credits of Friday Night Lights, with melancholy guitar music set over documentary-style, shaky-cam shots of small town life — in this case Stanton, Pennsylvania, a fictional fading steel town.

Alas, Rise is not the next Friday Night Lights or even the next great teen drama. It’s more like Friday Night Lite. Based on a nonfiction book about a Levittown high school theater program, and created by former FNL writer Jason Katims and Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller, Rise has a nice message at its warm, gooey center: Every kid deserves a chance to shine. And if you’re a fan of Spring Awakening, the musical that Stanton High School’s drama program mounts throughout the course of the season, you won’t have a terrible time watching Rise. But everything about the series, from plotting to character development to tone, feels contrived, with every speck of subtext hauled up and nailed down to the show’s slick surface. (I’ve seen all 10 episodes.)

The issues Rise depicts don’t necessarily ring false. But it’s all pitched too high and played too big, as if the action were directed not toward your living room but to the cheap seats at the back of a theater. The writers manage to stuff the whole enchilada of modern adolescent angst into the series. It might have been dreamed up by some deranged showrunner version of Bill Hader’s SNL character Stefon, because this show has everything: orphaned teens and pregnant teens and alcoholic teens and poor teens and closeted teens and trans teens and a musical based on a 19th-century German play about sexually repressed teens. And economic anxiety.