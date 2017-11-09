Hey, Hollywood, How About Not Casting Mel Gibson in Cheery Family Comedies

Why is Mel Gibson in the holiday family comedy Daddy’s Home 2? When Gibson’s relentlessly bloody, morally incoherent 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge inexplicably became a critical darling, I watched in horror at the love and attention lavished on the director. In what world were we living where, when Gibson’s name appeared in the public record, it didn’t automatically come with an asterisk? Nick Kroll and John Mulaney joked in their 2017 Spirit Awards monologue that, “People wondered, ‘How long would it take Hollywood to forgive someone for anti-Semitic, racist hate speech?’ The answer? Eight years.”

Here’s who Daddy’s Home 2 invites families to laugh along with. In 2006, as you’ll recall, Gibson had been arrested for a DUI, where he verbally berated the officers, told them he owned Malibu and would “fuck” them, called the female cop “sugar tits” and espoused his belief that Jews have ruined the world. If this were an isolated incident, it’d be difficult enough to come back, but at least Gibson would be able to blame his outbursts on alcohol, as so many other toxic men have and continue to do.

In 2011, Peter Biskind found a large handful of industry people willing to go on the record to defend Gibson for a Vanity Fair article entitled “The Rude Warrior.” Some sources speculated the incident in Malibu was prompted by Gibson’s wife leaving him, that it wasn’t actually hate speech but instead a way to provoke the police into shooting him and ending his life. Sure, OK. Maybe I can buy that.