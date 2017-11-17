Best Marvel Comic of Early ’00s Is Now an Agonizingly Slow Hulu Series

The lavish new superhero series Runaways seems to have everything going for it. The source material — the Runaways comic book by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Adrian Alphona — stands as one of the best new ideas Marvel comics has had this millennium, a series that’s right up there with the ongoing Ms. Marvel and The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl. The premise is killer: A diverse batch of bickering, crushed-out teens in a richy-pants Los Angeles suburb learn one night that their parents are supervillains of all taxonomies: mad scientists, evil magicians, city crime lords, creepy cult leaders, exiled space aliens.

As the title suggests, the kids, of course, must run away, headlong into adventure, as they discover their own super-potential, their powers and abilities each manifesting with a twist. The pubescent girl with impossible strength gets all tuckered out after every feat, slumping down into a nap. The flying solar-energy woman lives in terror at what she’s found out that she is. She hasn’t become this strange being, she’s always been it and not known. A goth teen spellcaster can only cast each of her spells once, and forever has to improvise so as not to get stuck without one. Young Gert, one of the great sass-talkers in all 21st-century entertainment, sics a pet velociraptor on the bad guys — and she named it “Old Lace,” as in Arsenic and....

What I’m saying here is Runaways comics are comics at their best, a case of the creators seizing every opportunity the medium offers, dreaming up rococo patter and continually surprising twists while investing their characters with rare agency and gravity. As they run, the runaways grow and change, sometimes tragically. A decade after the original creators’ run-on series ended, I’m still mad about the fate of two of these characters.