The Downtown New Wave Alien-Sex Extravaganza Liquid Sky Looks Better Than Ever

The difference between the moldering prints and VHS tapes of Liquid Sky you might have been lucky enough to see in recent decades and Vinegar Syndrome’s new digital 4K restoration of the film is something like the difference between peeping on a party from outside, through soiled curtains, and actually being invited in. At last, after sitting out the DVD and streaming eras, Slava Tsukerman’s 1982 neon-fired new-wave New York alien sex-party punk-disco orgasm-as-revenge proto-electroclash feminist genderfuck is on screens in its finest form, scrubbed and crisp and gorgeous, ready to baffle, disquiet, thrill and trigger.

Stalwart fans might carp that it loses something without the murk and that whiff of alien samizdat. This is, after all, a cult film about bodiless aliens who come to Manhattan for the heroin and then stick around when a lesbian fashion model discovers she can feed said aliens by — and, yes, I realize this is hard to picture if you haven’t seen it — bringing sexual partners to climax. At that point, naturally, the sexual partners vanish, possibly into that void Scarlett Johansson so dutifully tended in Under the Skin, a film no less serious than Liquid Sky. My heart and eyes disagree that this digital sprucing is apostasy: The tangerine skylines, sweat-slick club dancers, grubby-chic apartments, ubiquitous neon, lavishly asymmetrical hairdos and so-primitive-they-fascinate alien effects demand truly to be seen. Anne Carlisle, who cowrote the film and plays the lead, the lesbian model Margaret, shares scenes with herself also playing a man, the glibly horny/drug-hungry Jimmy, also a model. Now you don’t have to squint to spot the subtleties of the performances.

Produced for half a million, and shot (by cinematographer Yuri Neyman) sometimes in Tsukerman’s own apartment, Liquid Sky has always been caught smack between delirious curio, avant-garde put-on, exploitation cheapie and naive masterpiece. Today, it seems prescient, not just for its awed fascination with the wildest fashions of ’82 club culture. The storyline turns, like so many vintage genre films, on the protracted rape of a woman, Margaret; soon, in her penthouse digs in the shadow of the Empire State Building, a tiny spaceship imbues her with those mysterious sex-disappearance powers — or, as she bluntly puts it, “a cunt that kills.” At first, she’s horrified and confounded at the fate faced by men at their climax. The men she hooks up with, after the rape, are simply nullified, blinked out of existence in cinema’s most literal la petite mort. When she at last understands what’s happening, she sets herself for revenge.