Great News Is Hilarious — Why Won't NBC Get With the Program?

Last spring, NBC premiered Great News, a comedy created by former 30 Rock writer Tracey Wigfield and set in the glamorous world of a Jersey-based cable news station. You’d be forgiven if this all is news to you: Last year, the network burned off the first season’s ten episodes two at a time, over the span of a single month. That was a disservice. Great News has a screwball charm and a flair for rapid-fire jokes, built on a premise that amusingly literalizes the classic sitcom concept of coworkers as family: Briga Heelan stars as a plucky producer and Andrea Martin as the overbearing mother who takes an internship at the very station where her daughter works. But its second season, which ended January 25, has kicked the series into a higher gear, energized by a year in which the thought of a responsible, fact-based TV news landscape has itself become a kind of joke.

In its first season, which aired just a few months after the inauguration, Great News’ cable newsroom setting was more of a backdrop for the antics of its ensemble than a focus in itself. The spotlight fell directly on the codependent dynamic between producer Katie Wendelson (Heelan) and her mother Carol (Martin). That’s still the heart of the show, but this season, the writers have found new ways to transpose real-life TV-news drama into the kind of cartoonish shenanigans (Katie’s IBS figures in more than one storyline) that find a natural home in the sitcom groove. A committed journalist who works in cable news could be yet another kind of joke, but Great News succeeds where other media-skewering shows don’t because it takes seriously its protagonist’s desire to do important work. The fact that Katie rarely gets that chance reflects a system-wide breakdown, not a character flaw.

The second season opened with an office-wide panic: As the live broadcast of The Breakdown is about to start, Carol barges into the control room and announces that China has just launched a missile. Producers scramble, employees call their loved ones, and the newscasters — social media star Portia Scott-Griffith (a truly funny Nicole Richie) and old-timer Chuck Pierce (John Michael Higgins) — obediently read the new copy. But Carol soon realizes she made a mistake. China didn’t launch a missile; Blac Chyna launched a lip gloss line. “Congratulations everyone,” executive producer Greg (Adam Campbell) announces. “We just made fake news.”