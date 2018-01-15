Felicite Is Both a Rousing African Musical and a Scarifying Portrait of One Woman’s Indomitability

Vero Tshanda Beya, the Congolese singer turned actress making her screen debut in Alain Gomis' tough-minded life-in-Kinshasa character study Felicite, can pierce your heart with her croon, rouse your soul with her shout, move you with her mien of cussed indomitability, cut you with her look of wary, weary appraisal. As Felicite, this powerhouse presence at first gets to dazzle us, singing with the storied local trance-boogie “Congotronic” combo the Kasai Allstars. But the show is in a dive without a stage, and the fact that the bills that a bewitched customer rubs on Felicite’s head as a sort of tip say “500” on them speaks more to the troubled Congolese economy than to our heroine making a serious payday. Soon, we see her at the apartment this single mom shares with her teen son Samo (Gaetan Claudia), bickering with handyman Tabu (Papi Mpaka) about how many hundreds of thousands of local francs it will cost to fix her refrigerator’s fan. Not long after, Samo gets hurt in a motorbike accident, and Felicite must raise the money to save his life.

Much of the first half of the film finds this resolute woman shoving her way into places she’s not wanted, often to ask for money. Samo’s father browbeats her like he’s some Greek chorus whose job is to make the themes explicit: “The strong woman,” he sneers, “look at you now!” Another loved one says he’d donate to a funeral, but not to surgery for a kid who’s not likely to recover. The scenes that follow will have anyone who suffers from any vestige of social anxiety fighting not to cover their eyes: Desperate, Felicite barges into the gated homes of Kinshasa’s wealthy citizens, asking for money while the help gets charged with dragging her away. One of these scenes turns disturbingly violent, and as the film presses on, over two often despairing hours, even Felicite’s occasional musical performances stop offering relief. That voice of hers, a honeyed rasp, eventually seems, for a sequence, to lose its power.