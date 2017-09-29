Fantastic Fest: Aliens Invade and Get Existential in Kurosawa's Before We Vanish

iIf there’s one thing the Japanese genre filmmakers whose work turns up at U.S. festivals tend to nail, it’s masterfully creating a sense of inescapable existentialist dread. At this year’s Fantastic Fest, two films bummed me out beautifully — a nice distraction from the ugly bum-out of the all the festival’s controversy.

Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Before We Vanish is like a more sensitive, thoughtful take on Invasion of the Body Snatchers, with an alien species suddenly inhabiting the bodies of three unlucky souls — handsome young guy Amano (Mahiro Takasugi), unfaithful husband Shinji (Ryuhei Matsuda) and schoolgirl Akira (Yuri Tsunematsu). These aliens then steal people’s conceptions — like their ideas of family, of work, or the self — in order to understand the human race and ultimately destroy it.

Kurosawa opens on a shot of a hand roaming over a bowl of goldfish, then plucking one out and into an empty plasticbag; watching fish floundering out of water puts me on edge. Kurosawa doesn’t let up with the tension in the minutes that follow, but he does ratchet up the dark humor. We see sweet-faced Akira walking home with the gold fish. She steps inside and closes the door. A few seconds later, an older woman tries to escape out that door, only to be dragged back into the house. Then we see Akira, inside, smiling and inspecting the blood on her fingers and clothes, before Kurosawa quickly cuts away to a vision of her strolling happily down the center of a busy street, leaving chaos and destruction behind her. That thrilling opening is only about four minutes long but opens up a million questions.