Bill Morrison's Dawson City: Frozen Time Unearths a Trove of Combustible Cinema

It’s a sign of hope that Bill Morrison, arcane found-footage wizard and poet of nitrate decay, is nearly a household name, with his films routinely feted at the New York Film Festival, showcased in the Venice Biennial and, most brazenly of all, released onto actual movie screens. Using only archival materials, Morrison has cornered the market on a simple idea: how film reflects memory’s unreliability and time’s inexorable destruction.

The Morrison method began as a poetic pivot — his early films, including his breakout montage, Decasia (2002), and his Frankenstein adaptation, Spark of Being (2010), used the viscous chaos of actual nitrate dissolution to create a sense of lyrical menace and mourning. But with his past few features, Morrison has moved away from that and become more genuinely interested in history itself. Hence, his new Dawson City: Frozen Time might be the Bill Morrison movie for viewers with little patience for Bill Morrison movies — it could serve, maybe with a little celebrity narration, as a History Channel special. I miss the weird, metaphoric entropy, which Morrison would always score but not narrate, but watching this forgotten history happen is cool, too.