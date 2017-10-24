In All I See Is You, a Blind Woman Gets Her Sight — and Looks Disappointed

This fall, mainstream films are subverting expectations all over the place. Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! proved too much for some audiences looking for a moody drama who were then shocked by gory, allegorical narrative. Blade Runner 2049 sloughed off most of its predecessor’s lower-brow populist action for a somber tone and arty philosophizing. And Marshall washed its hands of an expedient biopic in favor of a curious meld of legal thriller and buddy comedy. Now director Marc Forster is in the mix of slippery and difficult-to-categorize studio films, with his experimental romantic drama, All I See Is You, which has all the visual style and tension of a thriller but none of the violent payouts. It defeats expectations, but it’s far more arresting and captivating a romance because Forster infuses it with suspenseful urgency. I have to admire the guts of a director who portrays the dissolution of a mismatched marriage with the dread of a murder mystery.

In the first frames, Forster plunges us into a heavenly orgiastic collage of nude limbs and torsos writhing and grinding amid an atmosphere of clouds, in the style of Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam. We realize later that this is in the imagination of Gina (Blake Lively) as she makes love to her husband James (Jason Clarke). Gina lost her eyesight in a car accident as a young girl; now, even though she’s got a cane, her husband guides her around their bland, modern apartment in Thailand, where James is stationed for his insurance business. Despite the sexual fantasy we witnessed earlier, these two seem as boring and traditional as milk — well, as least James does.