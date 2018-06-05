Ball & Chain Owner Zach Bush Honors Dads in Children's Book, Made for Me

You might know local Zach Bush as the co-owner of the popular Little Havana bar Ball & Chain. But now he's also a published author.

Bush recently penned his first children's book, Made for Me, inspired by the birth of his firstborn son, Ace. For three years, he's been writing the book and now calls it the project he's "proudest of." The 32-page book details a new dad's journey through his baby's first milestones.

"A lot of people, when they become new parents, say they want to write children's books, but then the idea fades away," Bush says. "But for me, it was something I kept thinking about and knew I had to do it. There's something about holding your baby for the first time that's so inspiring. I'm very comfortable with my emotions and how I express myself, and I wanted to show that emotion in the book."